Jarvis Network Hits Market Cap of $4.56 Million (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $4.56 million and $977,587.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.31 or 0.00473149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00065770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.99 or 0.00139931 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00054839 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.13 or 0.00818165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00076023 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Jarvis Network Token Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

