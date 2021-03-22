Jaws Acquisition Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JWS)

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 8,866 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,081% compared to the typical daily volume of 751 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jaws Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Jaws Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jaws Acquisition alerts:

NYSE:JWS traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,993,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,498. Jaws Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.