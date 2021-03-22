Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NIKE in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $137.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.19. NIKE has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NIKE by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NIKE by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,241,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

