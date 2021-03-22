Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €70.00 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €70.00 ($82.35) price target from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.08 ($70.68).

BN opened at €59.02 ($69.44) on Monday. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €56.08 and a 200 day moving average price of €54.29.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

