Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.03.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OLLI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.13.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $89.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

