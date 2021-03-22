Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Calithera Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32).

Several other brokerages have also commented on CALA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lowered Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.18.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $200.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 600.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 15,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

