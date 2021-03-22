Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sierra Metals Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Sierra Metals in a research note issued on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 8.65%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Sierra Metals stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.66 million, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.81. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooperman Leon G lifted its position in Sierra Metals by 254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 802,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 576,583 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 1,122.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 374,900 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,110,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 234,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

