Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regency Centers in a report released on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on REG. Truist boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

Shares of REG stock opened at $56.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.64, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $60.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

