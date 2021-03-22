Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Brixmor Property Group in a research note issued on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRX. Truist boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

NYSE BRX opened at $20.33 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,621,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,886,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,092 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,861 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,107,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,158.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,499,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

