Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the company will earn ($2.14) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $23.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,854,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.