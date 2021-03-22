Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Danaos Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Danaos in a research report issued on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.83. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaos’ Q2 2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.03 EPS.

NYSE DAC opened at $53.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Danaos has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $54.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.72.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $119.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.48 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAC. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Danaos by 8.4% during the third quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 472,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 36,453 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Danaos in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Danaos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,802,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

