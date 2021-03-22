Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Five Below, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Five Below in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.09.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $196.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 100.84, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.48 and a 200 day moving average of $160.34. Five Below has a one year low of $51.18 and a one year high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Five Below by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

