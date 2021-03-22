Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Kimco Realty Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Kimco Realty in a research report issued on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KIM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.39.

KIM opened at $18.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 51.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 779.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

