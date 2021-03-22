Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SITE Centers Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for SITE Centers in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upgraded SITE Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $13.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 83.88 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 20,831 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 366,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 11.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 169,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 64,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 113,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $1,163,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,237,418 shares in the company, valued at $311,143,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 140,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,513 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

