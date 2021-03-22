JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JELD. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.32.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN stock opened at $28.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $31.24.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Research analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.