JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JELD. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.32.
JELD-WEN stock opened at $28.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $31.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.
JELD-WEN Company Profile
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
Featured Story: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.