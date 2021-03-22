JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.62

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.62 and traded as high as $6.80. JMP Group shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 173,575 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised JMP Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a market cap of $131.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.27. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $53.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JMP Group LLC will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JMP Group news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 13,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $82,863.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 55,215 shares of company stock worth $332,491. 58.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JMP Group stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.47% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

