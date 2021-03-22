Jobchain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $752,153.00 (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Jobchain token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $22.39 million and approximately $752,153.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 105% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Jobchain

Jobchain is a token. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,385,493,293 tokens. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Token Trading

