John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

WDGJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered John Wood Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays lowered John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDGJF remained flat at $$3.89 during trading on Monday. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

