John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2021


John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

WDGJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered John Wood Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays lowered John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDGJF remained flat at $$3.89 during trading on Monday. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Analyst Recommendations for John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)

