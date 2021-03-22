Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,982 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.63% of Johnson Outdoors worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,350,000 after purchasing an additional 31,223 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $146.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.09. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $150.50.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.07. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $165.67 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director Edward F. Lang sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $323,826.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,331 shares of company stock worth $613,666. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

