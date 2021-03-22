Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of JSG traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 156 ($2.04). 618,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 149.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 124.07. Johnson Service Group has a 1 year low of GBX 83.47 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 171.56 ($2.24). The stock has a market cap of £693.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Apparelmaster and Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

