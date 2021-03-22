Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of JSG traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 156 ($2.04). 618,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 149.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 124.07. Johnson Service Group has a 1 year low of GBX 83.47 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 171.56 ($2.24). The stock has a market cap of £693.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64.
About Johnson Service Group
See Also: retirement calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.