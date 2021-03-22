Joint Ventures (JOINT) 1-Day Volume Hits $5,792.00

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $28,066.26 and $5,792.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00050468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00019469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $349.53 or 0.00634044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00067677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00023675 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

