JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Leoni (ETR:LEO) a €9.00 Price Target

Leoni (ETR:LEO) received a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 25.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Leoni presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €7.14 ($8.40).

Shares of ETR LEO opened at €12.02 ($14.14) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 464.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.68 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95. Leoni has a 1-year low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 1-year high of €15.03 ($17.68). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.80.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

