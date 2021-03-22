JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Raised to $165.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s current price.

JPM has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.08.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,137,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.09 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.40. The company has a market cap of $464.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 796,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

