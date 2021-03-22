JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $153.80 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $78.09 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

