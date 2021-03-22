JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,639 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.1% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.7% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 578,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,677,000 after acquiring an additional 164,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.2% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM opened at $155.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.53 and its 200-day moving average is $121.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $78.09 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Independent Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

