JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target to GBX 210

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NWG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NatWest Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 173.75 ($2.27).

Shares of NWG traded up GBX 2.95 ($0.04) on Monday, reaching GBX 194.35 ($2.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,736,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,726,696. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 198.33 ($2.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £23.57 billion and a PE ratio of -31.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 177.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.11.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

