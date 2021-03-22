JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $36.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NCLH. Berenberg Bank cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $29.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The company had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.