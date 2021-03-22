JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTTAY. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

CTTAY stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 67,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,525. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.74.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

