JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SUVPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUVPF remained flat at $$490.00 during midday trading on Monday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $242.53 and a 1 year high of $603.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.89.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

