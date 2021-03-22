JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

OTCMKTS SCFLF remained flat at $$8.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. Schaeffler has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $8.46.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

