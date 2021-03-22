JUIICE (JUI) Trading Up 24.5% Over Last Week

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded up 81.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One JUIICE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUIICE has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. JUIICE has a market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $429.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00076040 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002793 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000035 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

JUIICE Profile

JUIICE is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io

JUIICE Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

