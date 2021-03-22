Julian G. Blissett Sells 15,533 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,909.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.10. The company had a trading volume of 29,460,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,550,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.69.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $597,509,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 9,934.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,843,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $333,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,559,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $253,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,509,242 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

