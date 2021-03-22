Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF)’s stock price traded up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $4.03. 19,560 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 987% from the average session volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03.

