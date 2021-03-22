JUST Price Hits $0.0953 on Top Exchanges (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. JUST has a market cap of $215.32 million and approximately $194.61 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JUST has traded up 37.9% against the US dollar. One JUST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0953 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $257.63 or 0.00471369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00065405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.61 or 0.00140161 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.42 or 0.00833233 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00053640 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00075974 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000508 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

JUST Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

