JustLiquidity (JUL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.15 Million

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. JustLiquidity has a market cap of $76.73 million and $5.15 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustLiquidity token can currently be purchased for about $175.64 or 0.00308996 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JustLiquidity alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.24 or 0.00478946 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00065060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.36 or 0.00136102 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00056362 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.01 or 0.00793450 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00076320 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000490 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,871 tokens. The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org

JustLiquidity Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustLiquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustLiquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.