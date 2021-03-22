Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.26 Million

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Juventus Fan Token token can now be purchased for $14.47 or 0.00026354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Juventus Fan Token has a market cap of $19.04 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.90 or 0.00473441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00066147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.73 or 0.00139783 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00054806 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $447.76 or 0.00815664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00075973 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000501 BTC.

About Juventus Fan Token

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus . The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios

Buying and Selling Juventus Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juventus Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juventus Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

