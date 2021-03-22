K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target Increased to C$54.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KBL. National Bank Financial downgraded K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James downgraded K-Bro Linen from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.57.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

TSE:KBL traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$42.25. 22,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,847. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.56. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of C$23.73 and a 12 month high of C$42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$451.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.47.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.