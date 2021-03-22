K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) PT Raised to C$42.00 at National Bankshares

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its target price lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential downside of 0.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.57.

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock traded down C$0.13 on Monday, reaching C$42.25. 22,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,847. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of C$23.73 and a 1-year high of C$42.87. The company has a market cap of C$451.10 million and a P/E ratio of 117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.47, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.56.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

