K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) PT Raised to C$46.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KBL. National Bank Financial downgraded K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. K-Bro Linen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.57.

K-Bro Linen stock traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$42.25. 22,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,847. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.56. The company has a market cap of C$451.10 million and a PE ratio of 117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.47, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.25. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$23.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.87.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

