K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) has been assigned a C$10.00 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial set a C$12.25 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.35.

Shares of KNT remained flat at $C$7.99 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.67. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

