Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

KRTX stock opened at $117.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.05 and a beta of 2.07. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $58.13 and a 12 month high of $146.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.18.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89). Sell-side analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $525,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,957.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $835,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,020,500 shares of company stock worth $120,203,870. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 1,336.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 3,169.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

