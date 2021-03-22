Kathmere Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.0% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $52.73. 351,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,370,545. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.