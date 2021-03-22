Kathmere Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Grace Capital increased its holdings in Fiserv by 2.0% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.70. 79,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,670,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 92.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.85 and a 1-year high of $126.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.74.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.