Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.68

Shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 1831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KWHIY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery and robot businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes.

