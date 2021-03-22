KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KBH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

NYSE KBH opened at $45.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average is $37.85.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total value of $1,095,582.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,089,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364 in the last three months. 5.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 119.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

