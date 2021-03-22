Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Reaches $246.25 on Major Exchanges

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be purchased for about $246.25 or 0.00448583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $49.25 million and approximately $9.60 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.90 or 0.00473441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00066147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.73 or 0.00139783 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00054806 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.76 or 0.00815664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00075973 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Token Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.