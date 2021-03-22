KeeperDAO Market Cap Reaches $15.18 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One KeeperDAO token can now be bought for approximately $416.68 or 0.00735774 BTC on exchanges. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $15.18 million and approximately $6.75 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 23.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.58 or 0.00470736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00065322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00137390 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00056418 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $432.13 or 0.00763067 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00076257 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000494 BTC.

KeeperDAO Token Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

KeeperDAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.