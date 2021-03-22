Kemacoin (KEMA) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 31.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Kemacoin has a market capitalization of $40,488.19 and $31.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kemacoin has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. One Kemacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kemacoin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00036009 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001604 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002998 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000043 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Kemacoin Coin Profile

Kemacoin (KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kemacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kemacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.