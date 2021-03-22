Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Kemper worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Kemper by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,236. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David P. Storch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,922.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $81.45 on Monday. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 19.78%.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

