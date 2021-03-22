Kenneth Bradley Miller Sells 6,215 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $155,685.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,852.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.29. 3,427,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,098,931. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98.
Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.
JNPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.
About Juniper Networks
Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.
